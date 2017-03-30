Spring Breakers Warned of Zika

Spring breakers are reminded that Zika-virus-bearing mosquitoes still swarm in many areas of Mexico, Baja California, South America, and the Caribbean, as well as parts of Florida and Texas. State Public Health reports that 524 cases of travel-related Zika infection have been confirmed in the state, and the mosquitoes ​— ​Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus ​— ​that have been found in many California counties, though not Santa Barbara, have so far been free of the disease. No vaccine yet exists to protect against the virus. The disease has been found to be communicated through unprotected sex, so condoms are the order of the day, and pregnant women are advised to avoid areas with Zika.