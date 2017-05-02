Expand Your Parking

As baby boomers grew up, we affirmed traditions of a beloved community, embracing diversity and striving for inclusivity. Today, lines of exclusion are drawn to the drumbeats of war, and words of hate and exclusion exhort us to close our minds. Today we are called on board a shortsighted agenda that impoverishes the greater good for the gains of the few.

We respond in defense of community by resisting, marching, and organizing against the incursions of greed in the high state’s places of power. Let us also consider acting in our local community, as Santa Barbara gears up to enforce an oversize vehicle ordinance, ostensibly for traffic safety reasons, but actually to discriminate unconstitutionally against people living in vehicles.

If we cannot show a proper regard for our fellow humans, how can we teach respect for the needs of other species? If we must subject our least powerful people to toxic stress, how will we prevent greenhouse gases from creating a climate catastrophe?

Haters slam their doors of perception. Let us practice removing the barriers to love.

The City of Santa Barbara is holding a public meeting to discuss the Oversized Vehicle Parking Ordinance. It will be on Wednesday, May 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Santa Barbara City Council Chambers at City Hall.