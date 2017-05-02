SBCC Hosts CommUNITY Festival

Everybody, get together now! On May 5th, Cinco de Mayo, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., the SBCC Ambassadors will host the CommUNITY Festival at Plaza Del Mar. Bringing together students to the sounds of Santa Barbra bands with fun side activities, the event aims to raise awareness for regional non-profits and serve the area homeless community.

The event will include acts from SBCC, plus music from three great S.B. bands: The Agreeables, Glitter Fish, and Derinkuyu.

The event will be a perfect chance for students and residents to learn how to get better involved in their community and lend a helping hand. PATH, Noah’s Anchorage Youth and Family Crisis Shelter, and other local non-profits that serve the homeless will be on hand with information on how the SB community can get involved with volunteer opportunities. Also, in partnership with the SBCC Ambassadors, the SBCC Community Service Club will be promoting a clothing drive to benefit the homeless.

“We want to promote awareness about a recurrent issue in the city in a playful way. We want to show how people can get involved in volunteering work towards the homeless community while having a good time, so they can see that helping can be fun and fulfilling,” said Rick Cipes of The Agreebles. “The SBCC Ambassadors are the kindest group of people I know on campus and their positive energy and willingness to help is contagious. Change takes time and work, and I believe this event can show to our community that the process of change can be cheerful and pleasant; as it’s going to take long to make change, we might as well just enjoy the process.”