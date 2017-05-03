Them Millennial Eyes

I was surprised, to say the least! When I first saw the strikingly clean cover of the current issue, I was prepared to read the typical Progressive opinion. Instead I found a somewhat balanced and honest story. As an ex-Republican turned conservative Independent, I can relate to Kelsey Brugger’s comments about her father, and because I’m at the other end of the age spectrum, I have the time to read all sorts of viewpoints.

Everyone acknowledges the huge division between the R’s and D’s, with very few journalists gleaning the best from both sides. The writer’s comments about her lack of Republican friends is an important issue, that is rarely acknowledged. Making and maintaining friends requires effort! In the days ahead, I hope that we can all improve our contacts with those of differing viewpoints.

Both journalists and readers are searching for the truth! I am particularly concerned with the treatment of whistleblowers and truth tellers. Governments in general are protective of their misdeeds,and probably never acknowledge or confirm these patriotic warriors.

An outstanding book in that regard is Classified Woman by Sibel Edmonds. She worked for the FBI as an interpreter and faced the decision between silence or whistleblower. That led to a full on assault by our FBI and CIA — which she eventually took to the Supreme Court — and along the way, she was key in exposing the pedophilia of Speaker Dennis Hastert.

Edmonds continues to carry the ball with a high degree of perfect open field running. She started the Boiling Frogs Post, National Security Whistleblowers Coalition, and a relatively new YouTube site,newsbud.com.

Truth is the beacon.