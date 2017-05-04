The Four Seasons Opens Luna Terrace

Whether you are looking for an intimate and romantic dining experience with your partner, or an eclectic space for private bottle service with your closest group of friends, the most recent extension of the refurbished Ty Lounge at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore is the place to be. Luna Terrace offers several menus in the form of Elite Experiences, including Tangier Bottle Service, Private Brunch, Casablanca Romance, and Moroccan Feast to accommodate your unique dining preferences.

Luna Terrace has its own specially devised menu to emulate the experience of your choice. Chef Marco Fossati’s Moroccan Mezze offers grilled flatbread with a variety of scrumptious dips to share, including a warm piquillo-almond house-made hummus with roasted garlic, smoked paprika, za’atar, and preserved lemon. The Casablanca Romance experience presents a wide assortment of champagnes to accompany a tagine salver of decadent sweet treats including honey-walnut baklava with a raspberry lemon macaron and mascarpone gelato.

The Terrace exudes Moroccan flare, enveloping you in an array of deep blues, burgundies, and golds as the sun peaks through a wall of palm leaves, casting patterns over the furniture’s intricate woodwork. A collection of ornate pillows waits to embrace you into a relaxing dining experience while hand-painted lanterns gently illuminate the cozy space.

This year marks the 90th anniversary of the resort, which opened in December 1927, and Ty Lounge’s Luna Terrace pays homage to the property’s Spanish and Moroccan heritage. Every Wednesday and Saturday, Spanish guitarist Chris Fossek performs at 5-8 p.m. inside Ty Lounge, just through the Terrace’s double doors, while a recent menu addition of Spanish tapas provides a unique complement to the traditional Moroccan cuisine. At Luna Terrace, the food is as delicious an adventure as the other-worldly experience. So come explore for yourself.

Luna Terrace is at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore (1260 Channel Dr.). For more information, call 969-2261 or visit fourseasons.com/santabarbara/dining/lounges/ty_lounge.