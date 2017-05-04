Goleta’s Islamic Center Hosts Thank-You Ceremony

Goleta’s Islamic Center hosted a ceremony of thanks on 4/30 and praised the support it’s received from the interfaith community, as the Muslim congregation’s first mosque is starting to take shape after breaking ground in March. The two-story structure at 302 North Los Carneros Road won’t be completed for about another 10 months, and the ceremony had members of several churches and synagogues, as well as former congressmember Lois Capps and Goleta City Councilmember Michael Bennett, gather at the Stow House for a “wonderful” event, said Islamic Society President Mansoor Hussain.