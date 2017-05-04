Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra Calls Off 2017-18 Season

The Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra (SBCO) is suspending operations for the 2017-18 season while its Board of Directors contemplates the organization’s ongoing financial viability. Led by Music Director Heiichiro Ohyama since 1983, the SBCO has earned a reputation as one of the finest chamber orchestras on the West Coast, attracting top international soloists and enlisting some of the best musicians in Southern California to its ranks. The orchestra’s 2016-17 season concludes on 5/16 at the Lobero Theatre with acclaimed pianist Alessio Bax performing Robert Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A Minor.