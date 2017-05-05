Mimi is a spayed female Chihuahua mix, about 12-years-old, and about 16 lbs. Mimi was rescued by K-9 PALS after she was abandoned in a shelter. The shelter contacted K-9 PALS and asked for our help for her medical care and rescue. So K-9 PALS rescued her and got her to one of our veterinarians right away for medical care. And K-9 PALS not only saved Mimi, but got her healthy again and ready to be adopted to her forever home.

Mimi is in a temporary foster home now, she is housetrained, and she is compatible living with other dogs. She loves lounging about, lying in the sun, going for walks, and going for car rides. She is just waiting for a kind and loving person to adopt her and give her the good life and forever home that she very much deserves. Please consider being part of Mimi’s happy tail by giving her a loving forever home! If you are not ready to adopt, please donate to the K-9 PALS Medical Fund so you can be a part of helping K-9 PALS to save more dogs.

To learn more about Mimi, or other similar dogs for adoption, please email to adoptme@k-9pals.org, or call 805-570-0415, so we can help you find your new best friend.



To view other dogs for adoption from K-9 PALS and dogs that we courtesy post for other shelters and rescues, visit the K-9 PALS website: K9PALS.org, or call 805-570-0415, or email info@k-9pals.org. Donations are gratefully accepted through PayPal, or to K-9 PALS P.O. Box 60755 Santa Barbara, CA 93160-0755.