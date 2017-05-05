Significant Highway and Ramp Closures in Carpinteria

Carpinteria might get a taste of Carmagedon next week as Highway 101 will be closed for significant periods May 8-12. Caltrans will be demolishing part of the bridge railing at Casitas Pass Road and at the 101 as it crosses over Carpinteria Creek — all part of the ongoing overpass raising and widening project. On- and off-ramps at Casitas and Linden will close, and highway traffic will be re-routed through town overnight.

During daytime hours — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — the southbound on-ramp to the 101 at Casitas Pass Road will be closed the entire week as work crews build up the embankment for the new overpass.

On Monday and Tuesday, from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., the construction crews will shut down half the 101 to work on the Casitas Pass Road overpass and take down the west-side bridge railing, currently behind safety barriers. To avoid debris falling on highway traffic below, on Monday night, northbound 101 will be diverted onto Bailard Avenue and detoured to the Santa Monica Road on-ramp. The highway on- and off-ramps will be closed at Linden Avenue and Casitas Pass Road.

As crews begin taking down the other half of the railing on Tuesday, the same occurs for southbound 101 traffic. The overnight detour will start at the Carpinteria Avenue off-ramp and take traffic through to the Bailard Road on-ramp. Ramps will close at Linden and Casitas Pass.

The same timing and closures will happen on Wednesday and Thursday for the railing demo taking place on the 101 — similarly behind safety barriers — where it crosses Carpinteria Creek just south of Casitas Pass Road. Wednesday’s work will detour northbound traffic, and Thursday’s work re-routes southbound — with ramps closed and detours in place. The bike path along the creek will also be closed those days.

Full information can be found at the construction website.