Franklin Elementary’s Random Acts of Kindness

The kids heading up the annual RAOK Challenge (Random Acts of Kindness) in teacher Leon Lewandowski’s classroom at Franklin Elementary School brainstormed, produced, and delivered bags of necessities to 25 homeless women and men in Santa Barbara last month. From bath soap and toothbrushes to granola bars and sleeping bags, Lewandowski’s third and fourth graders rallied fellow students, local businesses, and big corporations for donations, then packed up everything into Sacks of Hope for distribution by Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness.

“The majority of students [at Franklin] live in poverty, are second language learners, and come from families who have not had the opportunities for higher education,” said Lewandowski, who’s been teaching for 20 years, the last five at Franklin. “Yet, these kids have worked all year to help others who are in more need than they are.”

