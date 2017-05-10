‘Best.Cover.Ever.’ Competition

You can’t change a channel these days without finding a new, fab reality TV competition designed to pluck talented artists from obscurity and slingshot them to stardom. The latest comes from Ryan Seacrest Productions and takes advantage of YouTube’s foray into original programing. Hosted by Ludacris, the show is called Best.Cover.Ever., and its premise is summed up in its title: Unknown singers are asked to submit an original video of themselves covering a song by one of the high-profile artists participating in the series. For the first round of submissions, which ends Friday, May 19, contenders can choose “As Long As You Love Me” by the Backstreet Boys, “Confident” by Demi Lovato, or “Trumpets” by Jason Derulo. The winner has an opportunity to duet with the famous singer. For all the submission details and more about the series, see thebestcoverever.com.