Carpinteria Artist Studio Tours

Numerous canvases hang on the gallery walls of the Carpinteria Arts Center. While the multicolored streaks of paint captivate onlookers, the signatures of their creators at the bottom of each canvas are often overlooked. The Artists Studio Tour, organized by the Carpinteria Arts Center, puts a friendly face to these names.

This Mother’s Day weekend, May 13-14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., more than 30 professional artists within the Carpinteria and Summerland communities will open their studios to the public. In this free exhibit, visitors have the opportunity to watch where the artistic magic unfolds.

The Carp Arts Center established the tour in 2007 to promote the work of area professional-level artists. Like a modern-day treasure hunt, detailed maps direct visitors to the studios of participating artists. But rather than gold, guests will find each painter’s, ceramist’s, and photographer’s charming workspaces. “Some artists paint in their living rooms and kitchens. It’s interesting to see where they work,” said Gary Campopiano, Arts Center boardmember and artist on the tour.

Artists’ spaces tend to be as unique as the pieces they display; the studio tour highlights their unique styles instead of a theme. “Whatever the artist’s style is is what you see,” said Campopiano, who will showcase his acrylic and watercolor paintings, although he looks forward to the lithographic print studio of Garrett Speirs, a first-time open-studio participant.

Visitors can expect to see a wide variety of working environments and artistic styles. They may also have the opportunity to purchase art pieces at a discounted rate. A portion of the sales will go toward supporting area artists and other programs organized by the Carpinteria Arts Center. For more information, see carpinteriaartscenter.org.