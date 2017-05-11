Cottage, Sansum Pull Plug on Merger Application

Executives with Cottage Health and Sansum Clinics announced today that they have withdrawn their application with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to merge operations. The two health care organizations first proposed merging nearly four years ago. “We’ve kept waiting for some clarity on our status,” said Sansum CEO Kurt Ransohoff, “and waiting and waiting and waiting. At a certain point we both decided this was not the time to go down this road any further.”

The key issue of concern for the FTC, explained Cottage CEO Ron Werft, involved outpatient surgery centers. Because Sansum and Cottage both have such operations, the FTC had communicated concern that the merger would compromise consumer choice and competition for outpatient surgery. About 18 months ago, Cottage announced that it would sell its outpatient surgical center to an independent medical provider to address that issue. Since then, Werft and Ransohoff said, they could get no determination from the FTC whether that was good enough. And in the four years since the merger application was first submitted, Werft noted, the FTC had grown considerably more “negative” about such affiliations.

Werft and Ransohoff expressed some frustration that different branches of the federal government sent diametrically mixed messages where such combinations were concerned. One branch all but actively encouraged mergers on the grounds they offered economies of scale allowing for efficiencies of service and significant cost savings. On the other hand, the FTC has grown more skeptical about the avowed benefits of such mergers, and has rejected many such applications on the grounds they diminish consumer choice, raise prices, and exert an upward pressure on the cost of insurance.

Werft stated that Cottage and Sansum had submitted thousands of pages of documents and projections indicating that the merger could have generated multiple millions of dollars in savings from operational efficiencies. He declined, however, to be more specific. Both executives said the economic forces that made the merger attractive remain very much in play, but they’d have to figure out other ways to collaborate. “We’ve been cooperating for about 100 years,” said Ransohoff. “We’re not about to stop now.”

Under the Obama Administration in particular, the FTC has taken a harder line against mergers. When asked why they didn’t wait to see whether the regulatory winds might shift under a Trump White House, Werft noted that only two of the five FTC commission seats were currently occupied and such a wait would prove too long. Both organizations, the executives said, needed to move on.