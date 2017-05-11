Eat This: New Eureka! Burger Eats

It’s hard to go wrong with the consistently good menu offerings at Eureka! Burger, the mostly West Coast chain of upscale burgers, salads, sandwiches, and craft drinks that has become a community favorite since its arrival in town. As of this spring, seekers of gourmet gold now have even more options to choose from as Eureka! has introduced several unique new menu items. I was lucky to sample a few.

Mac ’n’ Cheese Balls: For bite-sized apps, this is as simply indulgent as it gets, with mac ’n’ cheese fried up with Fresno chiles and a beer cheese sauce. Though I might have liked some extra vegetable taste and texture in the interiors, I could see these quickly becoming a craving for some.

Shrimp Tacos: With sautéed shrimp, cucumber salad, watermelon radish, peanuts, and KBBQ sauce, this was one of our favorites for its refreshing qualities — a lightly spicy counterweight to something hop-bitter, like a nice IPA, which Eureka! always has.

Turkey Chipotle Burger: A touch-spicy charred tomato salsa, creamy avocado, good and salty feta, and a little arugula round out this nicely spiced turkey burger, which should appeal to any fan of the bird and its leaner meat.

Bourbon Barrel Cake: I have always suspected that, in the kingdom of desserts, the smoky warm sweetness of anything caramel-y, bourbon-y, and maple-y may be the monarch of all. Oozing with luxurious yumminess, this dessert adds evidence to my belief and is a great new way to end your Eureka! meal.

601 Paseo Nuevo, 618-3388, eurekarestaurantgroup.com