Are President Trump’s pro-growth, pro-market, anti-regulatory policies improving the U.S. economy?

Recent reports give a clue. Job creation in the U.S. bounced back from a disappointing March report (79,000), with non-farm payrolls growing by 211,000, while the unemployment rate fell a tenth of a point to 4.4 percent, a 10-year low, according to the Labor Department. April’s growth was broad based and included increases in leisure and hospitality, health care, social assistance, businesses, finance, and mining.

Going forward, although there is much more work to be done in relation to our economy, there are early signs of a possible economic rebound. Let’s hope it continues.