Ace Hardware
Gary Simpson (third from right) holds the golden hammer awarded to his Home Improvement Center for volume in 2016. To his right are Ace honchos John Venhuizen (president) and Brian Wiborg (VP), and to his left are Michael Owens, ops manager for Home Improvement, and Ace's Charlie Kukla (district manager) and Bill Hurley (regional manager).
Home Improvement Tops Volume Charts
Thursday, May 11, 2017
Ace Hardware CEO John Venhuizen was in town on Monday to honor Gary Simpson, the owner of Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center, celebrating 50 years in business and many recent retail accomplishments. Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center was the highest volume store for Ace Hardware nationally in 2016. Also for 2016, the store raised $16,920 for Cottage Children’s Medical Center.
