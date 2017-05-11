Jobs! Jobs! Jobs! Profiles of Cool Careers, and the Latest Employment Trends in Santa Barbara County Thursday, May 11, 2017

The good news is that Santa Barbara County’s unemployment this March was only 5.2 percent, down from 5.5 percent the previous month and 5.6 percent this time last year, and way down from 10.5 percent during the depths of the recession. The bad news, however, is that Santa Barbara’s numbers are slightly higher than the state of California’s, 4.9 percent, and that of the nation, 4.6 percent. Aside from the statistics, there are bigger, more compelling questions that have yet to be resolved, according to Peter Rupert of UCSB’s Economic Forecast Project. For example, what impact will the immigration policies of the Donald Trump White House have on North County farmworkers, already in notoriously short supply given the dramatic drop in immigrants crossing the Mexican border in recent years? That same question mark hovers over the South Coast’s hospitality industry, where thousands of immigrant workers fill vital “back of the house” functions. At the same time that the state’s new minimum wage is starting to take effect, Rupert reported that salaries for some occupations are starting to increase somewhat, reversing the chronic, mystifying trend of wage stagnation that had defined county labor markets for so long. As additional increases in the minimum wage take effect ​— ​eventually bumping it from $10.50 to $15 an hour ​— ​Rupert said he expects Santa Barbara restaurant operators to shed labor costs by transitioning away from waiters to counter service. In places like New York, some restaurant owners are doing away with tips altogether, incorporating tip revenues into the cost of the meal and sharing the proceeds with other kitchen staff. To date, Rupert said, he’s seen little evidence of Santa Barbara owners following suit. Writ large ​— ​and with all the statistical caveats acknowledged ​— ​the total number of non-farm jobs in Santa Barbara County appears to have increased by about 3,800 since last March. Modest but significant gains were reported in the realm of government, education, tourism, hospitality, professional management, services, and engineering. Legal professional jobs flatlined; oil mining dropped. The number of retail jobs fell, as well. Wage and occupation reports constitute a statistical selfie into the state of the local economy, bursting with intriguing details. Some are so aggregated as to defy immediate application to the economic realities experienced by most people, but they provide a useful barometer of the economy nonetheless. In terms of take-home pay, the picture is marginally rosier. The average hourly wage went from $18.04 an hour to $18.22. The mean annual pay moved incrementally from $51,390 to $53,090. Some of the stats in such reports are merely curious. For example, the number of CEOs increased by 10 countywide between 2015 and 2016, and their annual mean compensation ​— ​not counting stock options and other bonuses ​— ​remained flat at $213,000. The number of clergy plunged from 76 to 50 in the past year and their annual pay dropped from $76,000 to $64,000. In the world of media, the number of reporters and correspondents dropped from 60 to 50 in the past year, and the pay ​— ​in apparent contradiction of the laws of supply and demand ​— ​dropped from $42,970 to $38,310. By contrast, the number of public relations practitioners dropped far more modestly ​— ​from 210 to 190 ​— ​while compensation increased from $63,000 to $66,820. In health care, home care attendants saw their numbers drop from 620 to 530 and their pay go from $28,820 to $25,890. The ranks of doctors offering general practice services decreased from 190 to 170, but their pay went up a smidgen by $1,000 to $217,000. The biggest gains ​— ​in both pay and numbers ​— ​seemed gravitationally inclined toward those professions dealing with construction and real estate, reflecting the hotter pace of residential development now taking place. At the lower end of the economic ladder, the number of dishwashers went up by about 130 while their pay inched up from $21,000 a year to $24,000. The number of janitors dipped slightly ​— ​to 22,670 ​— ​and their pay bumped up $100 to $30,050. The same trend took place with maids and housekeepers. Their numbers dipped by 200, but their pay went from $24,580 to $26,710. These numbers could prove problematic, given new gender equity legislation that requires comparable pay for comparable work. Many occupational scientists regard housekeeping and janitorial work as requiring comparable skill sets, but housekeeping is largely a female occupation, while janitorial services are dominated by males. The following snapshots are intended to shine a light on potentially interesting and rewarding occupations for anyone seeking to navigate their career course. —Nick Welsh Beth Lazarus Police Officer, Beat Coordinator // Santa Barbara Police Dept. // 11 years by Jean Yamamura What was the scariest thing about your job when you first started? There’s kind of a love-hate relationship with the job. Every day is different, which is my favorite part, but that can bring up the unknown, which can be the worst part. On duty or off duty, you just don’t know what might happen. We all signed up for this, so there’s no ambiguity that things can happen. What did you like best when you began? What do you like best now? You kind of get to be your own boss. When the call board isn’t stacked with requests for service, you can decide to walk through the park to check things out after you’ve let dispatch know first. Or you can sit at a stop sign at an intersection that’s been bugging you. And you can interview to join special divisions, like crime scene investigation or narcotics. By Paul Wellman I also really like the basics, the interactions with the public. We visit classrooms ​— ​the kids are so excited by our “Batman belt” ​— ​and we get to talk with them, play on the playground with them. What personality type best thrives in this position? There’s not one that fits all. Some say type A, but some officers ​— out of uniform, you’d never know they were police officers. What would others find surprising about the job? [Laughs.] How much we really have to deal with every day. We deal with everything, from homicide to two neighbors arguing about a property line. What are the formal education or background experiences required? Everyone can be a police officer. We’ve had an English professor ​— ​his reports were something ​— ​and a singer. I used to work in a skate shop building decks [and] in a coffee shop. But you need to have a high school diploma, and the more education you have, the quicker you move up the ranks. I went to Cal State University-Fresno, majoring in women’s studies with a minor in criminology. My dream was to be an investigator with the District Attorney’s office, but the Fresno DA said they wanted people with a background in law enforcement. I put myself through the police academy there ​— ​here in Santa Barbara, the department will educate you ​— ​interviewed here, and fell in love with the job. I work with amazing people. Bruce Reed Horticulturalist // Santa Barbara Botanic Garden // 17 Years by Tyler Hayden What was the scariest thing about your job when you first started? Giving incorrect information, which I’m sorry to say, I probably have done in the past. Early on, I changed my thinking about being very clear with guests about what I think I know and what I actually know. I take pains to explain to the public what I’m certain of ​— ​what I’ve read or taken from my own observations ​— ​versus what are my hypotheses. Paul Wellman What did you like best when you began? What do you like best now? One of the things I enjoyed most in the beginning was working with the volunteers. They’re a great group of people. Many are retired folks, but they’re also all ages, and there’s a story behind each one of them. Nowadays, I really enjoy communicating information about native plants to the public. What personality type best thrives in this position? Plants are creatures that require patience and tenacity to observe. Type A personalities might have a harder time. You need the focus to stay with the plant and watch it grow and change to find what happens when you water it this much or give it that much light. That might take days or weeks to find out. What would others find surprising about your job? That there aren’t simple answers for why a plant does or doesn’t grow. It’s a very complex equation of factors, and there’s quite a lot we still don’t know about why plants do what they do. When people come into the retail nursery asking questions, they often assume I can give them easy answers. When the conversations get longer, sometimes they’re surprised. By Paul Wellman

What are the formal education or background experiences required for your job? There’s not a lot of formal education required. I’m mostly self-taught. I’ve kept my ears open, and I keep learning. Even before I started working in the horticulture field, I was reading about plants. Many people get a degree in horticulture, but that’s not the path I chose. I’m really lucky to be in the milieu that I am here at the garden. There are so many people I can rub up against and absorb information from. And I’m really lucky to have taken classes from Bob Haller when he was still teaching classes here.

Larry Fay

Environmental Health Director // Santa Barbara County // 34 Years

by Kelsey Brugger

What was the scariest thing about your job when you first started? I don’t know that I would characterize it as scary, but there is a lot we do on a daily basis that has an impact on people’s health and business. It’s challenging to strike the correct balance of information, education, assistance, compliance, and enforcement.

What did you like best when you began? What do you like best now? At first, I was out doing the inspections and permitting work and had direct contact on a daily basis with business operators. And now being in a management role, it’s much more in the world of dealing with systems, performance, and oversight of all of our staff. A lot of my contact with the public is in problem-solving mode. Sometimes, people are dealing with things we just really haven’t seen before and that we don’t really have a place for in our regulations.

Rules are pretty stagnant and tend to be conservative, and people’s views and aspirations don’t always line up with rules. For instance, there is increasing interest in the use of gray water for irrigation and the capturing of gray water and use for some of the non-potable purposes. Some of our paradigms have shifted a little bit in terms of our willingness to look at these things and balance a bit of risk with other, bigger goals that might be worthy of pursuing.

What personality type best thrives in this position? Golly, there is a bunch. A person who is going to do well in this work has to, first off, naturally enjoy working with people. If you don’t have empathy, it’s going to be really challenging.

What would others find surprising about your job? People ask about restaurant codes. They ask, “Where do you eat? What do you eat?” I don’t rely on inspectors to tell me where the good food is. They can tell me where the safe food is but maybe not the best food.

What are the formal education or background experiences required for your job? There are a couple of pathways to pursue an environmental health program degree. Most people don’t have the environmental science degree. They have a degree in one of the biological sciences or related fields. Those folks can apply for trainee status, and the state looks at their work experience.

Larry J. Feinberg

Director and Chief Executive Officer // Santa Barbara Museum of Art // 10 years

by Charles Donelan

What did you like best when you began? What do you like best now? I think the best thing starting out was the fun of having a chance to put together a good team. There were already many excellent staff members, but there were a number of openings, especially in the curatorial ranks. We have excellent and ambitious curators, who are really the engines of a museum, and a very creative and passionate group of educators in our Education Department. Thanks to all of them, no two years are alike — in fact, no two days are alike! My favorite parts of my job now (and then) are going through our exhibitions, especially when they are just going up, and observing our education programs, particularly the Day of the Dead celebration.

What personality type thrives best in this position? There are many different personality types in the museum world. There was a time when it was mainly led by more “scholarly” types; in recent years, one sees more “public relations” types in charge. As a result, there has been more emphasis at some museums on spectacular building projects and less on the art itself, which is unfortunate. At our museum, virtually the entire staff is composed of A-type personalities. If you aren’t one, there’s a good chance you’ll get run over!

What would others find surprising about your job? Those not familiar with the museum world may not be aware of some of the complexities. In a sense, the museum, with its scholars and educators, is like a university or a school. We are not only in the business of educating the visitor but also, through partnership with local schools, in the business of educating the vast majority of students in Santa Barbara. We organize and present not only events involving the visual arts but also musical, theatrical, and dance performance as well as literary events.

What are the formal education or background experiences required for your job? Over the years, the formal educational requirements have gone back and forth. In the early days, many directors needed only to come from the right families and attend the right undergraduate college. Then, as the field became more competitive, advanced degrees became de rigueur. Lately, some directors with no museum experience and little management experience have been hired at some institutions. It will be interesting to see how that works out.

Geoff Thielst

Director, Marine Diving Technologies // Santa Barbara City College // welding 18 years, teaching 18 years

by Keith Hamm

What was the scariest thing about your job when you first started? I don’t really like eels. I mean, they’re pretty cool, but they’re mean-looking and have big mouths, and they just stare at you like they might take a bite. Especially wolf eels.

What did you like best when you began? What do you like best now? As a welder, I liked the travel and the money, once I got up the food chain. With teaching, I like being around the students. I learn as much from them as they do from me. It feels good to be in a learning environment; it is very fulfilling to be able to help someone reach their hopes, dreams, and ambitions. I wake up stoked to go to school each morning, and the students and faculty are all together most days ​— ​we become family.

What personality type best thrives in this position? Type A personalities. Competitive, adventurous people. I liked going places and being part of an elite team doing unique things that other people could only dream about. It’s always something new ​— ​the process and procedure are the same, but the task is always a bit different.

What would others find surprising about that job? If you do it correctly, you don’t get shocked that bad, considering you’re submersed in a brine solution with a welding electrode in your hand.

By Paul Wellman