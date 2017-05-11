Los Padres Forest Gets New Supervisor

Effective 5/15, Six Rivers National Forest Supervisor Merv George Jr. will step in as acting supervisor for Los Padres National Forest, filling the boots of Robert Baird, who was recently named the Pacific Southwest regional director of Fire and Aviation Management. Baird served as Los Padres superintendent for three years. George — who has extensive large-fire management experience, according to a statement — started his U.S. Forest Service career in 2008 in the Tribal Relations Program in the Pacific Northwest before shifting to Six Rivers in 2011.