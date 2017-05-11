A Move in the Right Direction

I am happy to hear that the Santa Barbara Foresters will be having their baseball games at Pershing Park this year. I am a longtime Santa Barbara resident and attended SBCC many years ago. I have always thought it a shame that Pershing is not used by the community much.

This park has been underutilized for as long as I can remember. And I am happy to see some new life being breathed into it with the Argentine Festival, Santa Barbara Middle School, and now the Foresters holding events there.

It is such a lovely park and in such a lovely location, anything that encourages our community to use this gem is appreciated. I hope the city and Parks & Rec are encouraging this trend and continue to encourage this park as a place for community events.

Also, thanks for the great job The Independent does for Santa Barbara. I always look forward to Thursdays and picking up the latest copy!