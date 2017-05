The Babich Family Foundation’s Monica and Tim Babich have made a $500,000 matching gift to MOXI, the new children’s museum downtown. The Babiches have pledged to match donations to the museum’s Education Fund for up to $100,000 a year for five years. Ron Skinner, MOXI’s director of education, said, “The Babich family’s generous support will make our field trips, camps, and classes accessible to all.”