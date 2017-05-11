Sip This: Bluecoat American Dry Gin

If you’ve been looking for a way in to gin but don’t appreciate the fresh smack of pine many can provide, Bluecoat could be the spirit for you. Of course, its main botanical is juniper — it is a gin, after all — but Philadelphia Distilling has opted to go for a less piney juniper berry, and then they infuse a combo of unspecified citrus peels that make this a perfect mixer for cocktails that also lean citrus (think an Aviation, or even a Corpse Reviver #2).

It is about as smooth a gin as you can tipple, especially since it’s oak barrel aged. If you want a macho martini, look elsewhere. But if you want a sipping gin, hunt down this pretty blue bottle.

