Who Is Amy Goodman!

An amazing and extraordinary woman with boundless energy and commitment to her journalistic mission, Amy Goodman is the creator, anchor and host of Democracy Now. Amy is a champion for fairness and justice in society that encompasses economic, social, environmental, and racial justice. She won the I.F. Stone “Izzy” award for outstanding journalism and accuracy in media and also entered the Stone Hall of Fame. Among her many projects are outstanding holiday specials featuring cultural and philosophical icons.

She is everywhere there is a significant news story to be told:

• Reporting on the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe protecting water and land by resisting the Dakota access pipeline.

• She was in France and Morocco for two UN international climate change conferences.

• Reported two five-hour PBS TV specials from Washington, D.C., the march for science, and the march on climate change.

• Currently on a 60-city tour across the U.S.A., including an appearance in Santa Barbara on Thursday, May 18, 2017.

For more information go to www.democracynow.org.