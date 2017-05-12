Buellton Rallies for RVs

The movement to overturn the Buellton RVs, Boats and Trailers ordinance (which severely limits or bans the possession or these items on private property) is gaining momentum. We now have three council members who are willing to revisit this ordinance. But the fight is far from won, and we cannot do it without your support!

We need people willing to speak at the July City Council meeting and, if you are uncomfortable speaking, willing to just show up and let your presence speak for itself. The council needs to know how many people are actually affected by this ordinance.

I do not own a boat, trailer, or RV and do not have a personal stake in the outcome. But I strongly object to the council’s unwarranted control of citizen’s private property, especially without any provisions to mitigate the logistical and financial hardship this ordinance imposes on every Buellton resident who owns a boat, trailer, or RV. This was a poorly thought out and poorly executed maneuver by the council, and I strongly urge you to let them know how you feel in July.

What I have found in my discussions with people is that the majority of Buellton citizens are opposed to this ordinance. But if you do not personally let your position be known, the council will not change its position. Please don’t assume that someone else will do this for you. If you have not already signed the petition against this ordinance, please do so. If you do not have access to the petition, please contact me at sculptor@larryrrankin.com. Know that you can make a difference!

The time to act is now by signing the petition and coming to the July Buellton City Council meeting. The agenda, date, time, and location will be given when finalized by the Buellton City Manager.