Counsel Advice
Thursday, May 18, 2017
By Diana Thorn, Carpinteria
A special counsel was just appointed to investigate Russian influence in the 2016 election and related matters. (Leaks and unmasking names should be included.) Don’t stop there. Investigate Hillary Clinton’s email scandal and Obama’s Iran deal.
Inquiring minds want to know.
