County Backpedals on Reworking Library Funding Formula

The Library Advisory Committee restarted the dispute last week over library funding at the seven branches on the South Coast and decided to recommend holding off on reworking the formula. “I’m very pleased that they reconsidered,” said County Supervisor Janet Wolf, who charged fellow supervisor Das Williams had unfairly tried to take away from the big Goleta branch and give to the smaller locations in his district. Williams said the maps were wrong; Goleta was improperly getting credit for several thousands in areas such as Hope Ranch and Mission Canyon. But after multiple public meetings, Williams decided, “This has opened up so many issues; maybe it would be better for us to do a freeze over all.” A consultant has already been hired to review the maps next year. As for this year, the City of Santa Barbara, which administers all the branches, makes the final decision next week.