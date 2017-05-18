Hearts Equestrian Hay Barn Fire

A fire among the hay bales stored at Hearts Therapeutic Equestrian Center early Thursday morning wiped out the grains and medicines for the horses, as well as about half the gear in the tack shack. Alexis Weaver, executive director of the horse riding therapy center, stated all the horses were safe and unaffected. “We are grateful to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department for quickly responding to the blaze and moving our horses out of the way,” she said in a statement.

Several engine companies arrived to the blaze, which had been called in at 6:51 a.m. on May 18, located across the road from the county transfer station. The fire had begun to spread to nearby vegetation, but that was quickly knocked down, County Fire spokesperson Captain David Zaniboni said. An investigator was looking into the cause of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

SBC Fire