Welcome to the Madhouse

Santa Barbara has long experienced a notorious shortage of acute-care psychiatric beds. For decades, grand juries have warned that the 16 beds in the county’s only psychiatric unit ​— ​PHF ​— ​are woefully inadequate. Two years ago, the county supervisors hired Alice Gleghorn, an experienced public health administrator, to whip the county’s chronically troubled mental-health department into shape, with mixed results. Though Gleghorn was able to increase the number of sub-acute-care beds, the demand for PHF beds keeps rising. In fact, every year, the county regularly spends millions more than it’s budgeted to ship the acutely mentally ill to out-of-county psychiatric hospitals because the PHF is full. Since 2012, the number of patients sent out of county has tripled for short-term care. For long-term, the county’s bill jumped from $750,000 in 2012 to $4.1 million last year.

By any measure, indicators of mental-health crisis are on the rise. Last year, 2,026 county residents were declared an imminent threat to either themselves or others, which requires the patient be put in a “5150,” an involuntary hold. Ideally they are sent to PHF, but it is often full. This year, that number is expected to be 3,000. The impact of this is felt most immediately in emergency rooms. In 2010, Cottage’s ER reported 520 patients put on 5150 holds. Last year, it was 934. Two years ago, Cottage responded to this dramatic rise in demand by creating the Emergency Department Housing Unit, a 16-bed ward set aside just for people in psychiatric agitation.

For Santa Barbara residents needing long-term inpatient treatment, the problem is even more dire. Santa Barbara does not have a single long-term psychiatric facility. In a few years, Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria plans to open a 40-bed facility, but until that happens, Gleghorn has to do what her predecessors have always done ​— ​ship ’em out.

Most of these patients have been placed on mental-health conservatorships under what’s known as the Lanterman-Petris-Short (LPS) Act, which went into effect in 1972. The LPS was responding to civil libertarian concerns about psych-ward gulags where patients were infamously warehoused and brutalized. Ultimately, the act helped shut down many of the state’s mental institutions. Though a network of outpatient community mental-health clinics were supposed to be created, things didn’t work out as intended. Because then-governor Ronald Reagan was facing a serious budget crisis, he torpedoed funding for these clinics. As a result, he is frequently blamed for the generation of mentally ill homeless the LPS Act put on the streets ​— ​many of whom ended up in the prison system.

With the nation’s jails and prisons increasingly overwhelmed by seriously mental-ill prisoners ​— ​a boilerplate estimate puts it at 40 percent of the incarcerated population ​— ​even law-and-order conservatives have grown alarmed by the escalating costs. Providing mental-health services behind bars is notoriously cost-prohibitive. Far more effective is to divert the mentally ill into treatment before their criminal conduct ​— ​associated with mental illness ​— ​achieves critical mass. The Stepping Up Initiative is one way California is hoping to do this. Recently, Sheriff Bill Brown, Supervisor Janet Wolf, and Behavioral Wellness czar Alice Gleghorn went to Sacramento to support the initiative, which will offer some grant money to participating area governments. Another county plan is to convert a wing of South County’s now-empty juvenile hall into a longer-term treatment facility.

Ironically, it is precisely this shift away from criminalizing the mentally ill that appears to have prompted Santa Barbara prosecutors to throw the book so hard at Everest Hickey.

The problem with charging him as a juvenile is that there is precious little help available. California has a serious shortage of psychiatrists and psychologists, especially for those working with children. For juveniles within the legal system, the situation is even worse. For those diagnosed with autism, there’s next to nothing. Only one psychiatric hospital in the whole state accepts such cases, and it’s full. Always. With more treatment options available to adults, the decision was made to file adult charges against Everest. “Clearly, this is a very ill young man,” said prosecutor Arnie Tolks. “Our only issue, aside from public safety, was how to get him the most help.”

Both of Everest’s parents freaked when they heard the charges. “I was in shock,” recalled April. “The whole thing was preventable from my standpoint. I had been bringing in a sick person.” She asked prosecutors to drop the charges. They declined.

Patrick announced he would take Everest back to England, where he noted mentally ill people were treated as patients rather than criminals. In England, someone with Everest’s problems would have been placed in a 28-day hold ​— ​longer if needed, for the medication to take effect. Eventually, Everest was able to win over Dr. Ole Behrendtsen, medical director for the county’s Department of Behavioral Wellness. In a letter dated September 30, 2016, Behrendtsen wrote the District Attorney’s office, expressing support for Patrick’s plan. In that letter, Behrendtsen details the many cracks in the county’s mental-care system through which Everest slipped. “I hope that by so acting, we can reverse the unfortunate criminalization of Everest that was required in order to provide him the medical treatment he so needed.” Many believe this letter helped tilt the scales of justice toward treatment rather than punishment.

Everest turned 18 on November 30; that changed everything. For starters, he could now be transferred to the county’s PHF unit, where he could mingle with others ​— ​in Juvenile Hall, he spent 20 hours a day alone. Although the PHF is locked, it is first and foremost a psychiatric hospital. Then the county could ​— ​and did ​— ​initiate conservatorship proceedings to declare him a legal ward of the state. This allowed the Department of Behavioral Wellness to seek an LPS conservatorship for Hickey that would enable the county to contract with a range of institutional providers specializing in long-term care. And the county has the resources to pay for such treatment.

Patrick and April Hickey both claim they were not consulted before conservatorship proceedings were initiated in Judge Clifford Anderson’s chambers. At first Patrick opposed it, but eventually, “I decided it would be better to work with them,” he said. “They have the ability to do things I could not do.” April responded more calmly: “I felt relieved someone could take care of Everest professionally.”

When the conservatorship went into effect this February, Behavioral Wellness was able to place Everest with California Psychiatric Transitions, which runs a 100-bed lock-down facility in Delhi, California, where half the patients there are facing criminal charges.

Last week, Everest’s attorney, Michael Hanley, and prosecutor Kelly Scott assembled in Judge Thomas Adams’s courtroom in hopes of dismissing the charges against him. Both sides agreed his crime stemmed from his mental illness. Both sides agreed he needed to be in a treatment facility, not state prison. Both sides agreed that adult criminal charges should be dropped. Once that happened, the plan was that Everest could move to the noncriminal wing of the Transitions facility. What could be simpler?

Naturally, there had to be a glitch. A couple of weeks ago, prosecutor Scott discovered that if charges were dropped, Everest might not be able to remain in his wing at Transitions, which houses only people being criminally diverted. That was problematic because Transitions currently has no openings in any of its noncriminal wings. It appeared as if Everest Hickey’s curse — of there being no place for him to go — was about to reassert itself. Court proceedings were delayed a week to hammer out the details. Since then, Transitions has indicated Everest can stay even if charges are dropped. He’ll be moved as soon as space is available.

While Everest’s long-term future remains uncertain, it appears he’s set for the time being. “I’ve learned my lesson,” he said in a telephone interview from Delhi. “I’ve never attacked anyone before in my life, and in my next lifetime, I won’t attack or kill anybody ever again.”

For stories such as this, that qualifies as a happy ending.

