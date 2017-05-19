Marian is a mellow girl that would love to curl up next to you on the couch! She is about 2-years-old and a mixed breed. She is a loyal companion to her favorite people and is a quiet, gentle girl. Marian loves to play with other dogs and she would like to accompany you on your evening walks as well. Come in today and visit with this lovely lady!

To meet Marian and other available animals needing loving homes, visit the Santa Barbara Humane Society at 5399 Overpass Road, or call 805-964-4777. Shelter hours are Monday – Saturday 10AM-4:30PM. To check out more adoptable pets, visit: SBHS