Cabrillo and State Back in Business

The City of Santa Barbara has finally completed the work at Cabrillo Boulevard and State Street, a project that started in 2014. After finishing the last of the paving and striping for the Mission Creek bridge replacement project, all lanes and the new beachside sidewalk were opened Thursday morning.

The traffic headed toward City College is flowing freely again, Naren Porter-Kasbati reported from Lighthouse Skateshop on Helena Avenue. “It used to back up all the way to Garden Street,” he said. He and partner Spencer Navarro opened the shop across the street from the city’s beachside skate park – “We lucked out,” he said – when the Mermaid’s Chest closed for a lack of business just over a year ago.

At a cost of about $26 million, funded by the city capital fund and a federal highway bridge program, the 1913 bridge was replaced to increase water flow and reduce flood risks. It also was strengthened against earthquake and had improved vehicle safety.

Through June, water mains will be relocated and the temporary pedestrian bridge will be removed. Intermittent, temporary lane and parking closures are expected.