Protesting Barbarism

As a United States national of Turkish ethnic background, I am deeply concerned about the events of May 16, during Turkish President Erdoğan’s visit to Washington, D.C. A small group of supporters of the PKK protested peacefully but provocatively outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington. The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey and recognized as a terrorist organization by the U.S.A. as well.

We all are under our constitutional protections of freedom of the press, freedom of speech, and freedom of assembly. This small group of people should have been given the opportunity to protest. According to the police reports, members of the President Erdoğan’s security team crossed the police lines and attacked the protestors.

I am deeply ashamed by the barbaric actions taken toward this small group of people, and I do not condone such actions.

I urge the U.S. government to take all legal and political actions against the law breakers and exercise caution dealing internationally with radical and terrorist groups.

Moving forward, I would like to suggest the U.S. security forces take proper precautions while protesters express their views, especially when these groups’ views are supporting illegal organizations.

I am looking forward to see a better future, a peaceful nation, and, as the Great Atatürk said, “Peace at home, peace in the world!”