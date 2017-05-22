A Vision of Greed

Pearl Chase had a vision for Santa Barbara back in late 1920s after the big earthquake — all buildings would not be higher than three stories so that everywhere you went you could see the mountains. Signage was to be a certain size, no billboards, etc. What happened to the rule about the three-story limit? The AUD [Average Unit-size Density] ordinance experiment (eight years and 250 units) is now a freight train with no brakes, barreling down on us. We need another Pearl Chase! What’s happening here is not affordable housing. It is developers’ greed.