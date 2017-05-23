The Independent Wins Numerous CNPA Awards

The Santa Barbara Independent proudly laid claim to numerous awards at the Better Newspaper ceremony hosted by the California News Publisher Association (CNPA) this past weekend.

First-place awards went to writer Richie DeMaria for “Transgender Life in Santa Barbara” in the Non-Profile Feature category; photographer Paul Wellman for Sandspit Surf, Sports Action, and Las Cumbres Observatory, Artistic; and art director Ben Ciccati for Vanilla Ice, Illustration. Advertising Excellence awards went to our advertising team, who landed first place wins for their Tri-County Produce ad in the Best Creative category; Nectar Restaurant, Multi-Color; and Real Estate section, Niche Product.

By Paul Wellman