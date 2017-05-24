‘Animals: A to Z’ at the Wildling Museum

African saddle-billed storks, wolverines, horses, zebras — these are just a few of the beasties represented in the Wildling Museum’s upcoming exhibit Animals: A to Z. Myriad artists have contributed to the show — some from out of state, some from S.B.— including Marc Muench, John Iwerks, Joel Sartore, and Katie Upton. The mediums used to capture the animals vary from photography to abstract painting to pencil drawings; pieces that portray endangered species will have a notation next to them informing viewers of the crisis the animal is facing and information about what they can do to help.

The exhibit will also feature artwork created by several residents from the Santa Barbara Zoo, which has partnered with the Wildling; it will have a companion show in the Volentine Family Gallery in the Discovery Pavilion featuring pieces created by students from Solvang School and Montessori Center School of Goleta.

An opening reception takes place Saturday, June 10, 3-5 p.m. The show runs through October 9 at Wildling Museum (1511-B Mission Dr., Solvang). For more information, see wildlingmuseum.org.