Goleta Library Funding Spared

“Your voices made a difference,” County Supervisor Janet Wolf wrote to her Goleta-area constituents in an email blast about library funding in South County. The City of Santa Barbara, which administers all seven branches, decided not to reduce Goleta’s share after hundreds of Goletans packed City Hall on Monday. Changes could have cost the Goleta branch as much as $200,000. For now, funding allocations will remain status quo. Next year, a consultant will review the South County maps. In a separate matter, the issue of library service fees will return to the Santa Barbara City Council on June 12.

