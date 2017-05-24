Gun Restraint Order Introduced

On the third anniversary of the 2014 Isla Vista killings, congressmembers Salud Carbajal, Elizabeth Esty (D-CT), and Don Beyer (D-VA) introduced the Gun Violence Restraining Order Act that would grant families, courts, and law enforcement more means to temporarily stop someone who poses a threat to themselves or others from purchasing or possessing a firearm. The bicameral bill will be introduced by Senator Dianne Feinstein in the Senate. “Families have little recourse if they want to ensure their loved ones do not get their hands on guns that they could use to kill themselves or other people,” said Feinstein. “Our bill would help states establish a court process to allow that to happen.”