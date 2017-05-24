Panga Discovered near Refugio

Jesus Ayala Flores, 36, was charged with residential burglary and attempted murder after he violently fought with arresting officers on the rooftop of a home in the 100 block of East Ortega Street on May 19. During the struggle, Flores allegedly kicked one of the officers in the chest, “forcing the officer dangerously close to the edge,” according to a police statement, and tried to strangle another officer. He was eventually subdued and placed in a WRAP device that bound his legs, wrists, and torso. Both he and officers received minor to moderate injuries.