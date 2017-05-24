UCSB Script to Screen Presents La La Land’

Damien Chazelle’s La La Land took film audiences (and the industry) by storm last year with its sharp dialogue, infectious songs, dazzling dance sequences, and brilliant sets. It was clever and romantic and had great leads in Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. For all those things it was duly rewarded when the Academy Awards rolled around last March — La La Land, which topped the list of Oscar nominations with 14, won six statuettes. One of those went to David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds-Wasco for their art and set design and production. On Tuesday, May 30, 7 p.m., folks can find out what went into creating the background and interiors of the film when the Wascos join UCSB’s Pollock Theater Director Matt Ryan for its Script to Screen series. The event begins with a showing of La La Land, followed by a discussion with the Oscar winners. Call 893-5903 or see carseywolf.ucsb.edu.