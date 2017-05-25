High Schooler Knocked Unconscious in Fight

A trio of male San Marcos High School students have been charged with felony battery, their victim and fellow Royal, also male, knocked unconscious and transported to the hospital on Wednesday.

The assault took place during the lunch hour at an apartment complex on the 4800 block of San Gordiano, near the high school.

“All of them were together in the courtyard and got into an argument about an ongoing issue,” according to Public Information Officer Kelly Hoover with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. “And then the three [suspects] assaulted the victim.”

The names of the students — all juveniles — have not been released. Hoover said she did not know the victim’s condition or whether he spent the night in the hospital. She added that no weapons were involved and that law enforcement officers do not believe the incident was gang-related.