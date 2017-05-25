New Superintendent for Goleta Schools Chosen

Pending the formal approval of a comprehensive employment contract, Dr. Donna Lewis is on track to become the new superintendent of Goleta Unified School District. Leaving her post as Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources of San Mateo-Foster City School District, Lewis arrives at Goleta Unified with an educational background that includes teaching, student services, special education, human resources, finance, and facilities. She has served in large urban school districts, Title I schools, affluent districts, and in large student bodies of English learners. She replaces William Banning, who retires next month.