Santa Barbara Unified Starts iPad Program

With an iPad pilot project at three elementary schools deemed a success, Santa Barbara Unified School District is rolling out the digital-device program at the start of the 2017-18 school year. This August and September, students in grades 4, 5, 7, 8, 10, and 11 will receive a district-owned iPad. Grades 6, 9, and 12 will get their devices starting in the fall of 2018. Students will be expected to bring their iPad to school every day, fully charged and ready to use, and optional insurance — covering breakage, loss, and theft — will be available for $29 annually.