Arrests in Isla Vista for Assault and Robbery

Four twenty-somethings from Lompoc were apprehended in Isla Vista after midnight on Sunday, one arrested for strong-arm robbery and the three others in connection with a stabbing. Close to 1 a.m., Isla Vista Foot Patrol officers encountered a 28-year-old man who said an assailant had fought with him and taken his possessions at Pardall Road and Camino Pescadero. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

An investigating K-9 team led Sheriff’s deputies to three men from Lompoc, but they were not identified as involved in the assault. Officers continued on to Madrid Road, where they found Ignacio Sanchez Reyes, 22, who ran but was caught, at gunpoint, on Camino Pescadero. He was booked on robbery charges at County Jail.

About an hour later, police learned of a stabbing of a 21-year-old man on Del Playa. He described three people who matched the description of the three previously sniffed out by the police dog. Javier Rodriguez-Anguiano and Francisco Guzman, both 21 years of age, and Juan Raul Garibay Arredondo, 20, were located at Camino Pescadero and Picasso, and arrested at gunpoint. They were charged with assault with a deadly weapon and imprisoned at County Jail.