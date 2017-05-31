June 4th: The State Street Mile Run

6/4: Running: State Street Mile Runners of all ages and abilities, including amputees and human-dog combos, can line up with their peers and race over the iconic distance. The road descends 100 feet from start to finish, producing the fastest miles in the west. Michael Coe set the course record of 3:49 in 2013. Last year’s event featured a new women’s record (Alycia Cridebring, 4:23) and the unofficial world record for a human-dog mile (Brian Duff and Kaydom, a 5-year-old Weimaraner, 4:13). There are 15 races in all, beginning with eight age-groupings (from 10-and-under to 70) and a family fun mile. Elite runners will compete for a purse of $5,000. The 18th annual event Sunday raises money for the District Attorney’s Crime Victim Emergency Fund. 8-10:30 am. State Street from Pedregosa St. to De la Guerra St. Participation: $5 (family mile)-$30. Visit sbmile.com.