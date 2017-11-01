11/3-11/4: College Women’s Volleyball

In their final home matches of the season, the nationally ranked Warriors will try to extend their 28-match winning streak in the Golden State Athletic Conference. Junior middle blocker Libby Dahlberg’s attack percentage of .426 leads the GSAC and ranks third in the NAIA. Four seniors will be honored at Friday night’s game. After the Saturday match against Menlo, Westmont will be the top-seeded team in the conference tournament at The Master’s University and will aim for the NAIA nationals starting November 27 in Sioux City, Iowa. Fri.: 7:30pm; Sat.: 2pm. Murchison Gym, Westmont College, 955 La Paz Rd. Free-$8. Call 565-6010.