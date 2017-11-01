Health Insurance Season Opens

The Covered California health insurance enrollment window runs from now until January 31, and to help people enroll, County Public Health will be holding special office hours starting November 1. Despite the chaotic news out of Washington, D.C., the Affordable Care Act continues and health-care enrollment remains mandatory. Public Health’s free assistance during the Open Enrollment period is available Monday-Friday by appointment, and essential documentation, such as residency and income, will be needed. The following Health Care Centers can be contacted for complete information:

• Franklin, (805) 568-2099, 1136 East Montecito Street, Santa Barbara

• Santa Barbara, (805) 681-5488, 345 Camino Del Remedio

• Lompoc, (805) 737-6400, 301 North “R” Street

• Carpinteria, (805) 560-1050, 931 Walnut Avenue

• Santa Maria, (805) 346-7230, 2115 South Centerpointe Parkway