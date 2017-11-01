New Downtown Library Ramp Completed

With the completion of the accessible ramp and new stairs at the back entrance to Santa Barbara’s downtown library, the pathway from the nearby parking structure is fully open again. Those who couldn’t climb the old stairway used to have to circle the building to reach the accessible doorway on the Anapamu Street side. That was something of an ordeal itself this past summer as undergrounding of the library’s new super-speedy internet service closed off the Anacapa sidewalk for several weeks and, on the other side, the Museum of Art renovation blocked the plaza.

The wait’s been worth it as the new half-million-dollar stairs and ramp, under construction since May, allows wheelchair access right off Parking Lot 7, situated at Anacapa and Figueroa streets. The redo also added dual-pane windows and thermally insulated window framing that exceed the California Energy Code. And the city’s signature permeable pavers cover 250 square feet on the new apron to reduce storm-water runoff.

The new internet service came courtesy of Black Gold, a co-op composed of tri-county libraries, with grants through CENIC, the Corporation for Educational Network Installations in California. Black Gold added 1 gigabyte speed via underground fiber cables to the main libraries it serves: Santa Barbara, Lompoc, Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, and Blanchard in Santa Paula. The program will go out to the branch libraries over the next two years. The Museum of Art project, however, will continue to close off the walkway through the middle of the block till 2019.