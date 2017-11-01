Odesza and Sofi Tukker Got the Bowl Bouncing

Odesza’s Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight, whether creating an album or forming a live set list, don’t just fabricate a collection of songs; they string together a thematic narrative that takes you on a journey. Their A Moment Apart tour showed amazing visuals of fire, water, and life, perfectly embracing the feel of the synth soundscapes they were pumping out for their hour and a half onstage. Odesza opened with a remix from In Return but then promptly went full force into its new album, A Moment Apart. While the general sound was pretty similar, each piece brought its own weight and story, making the songs captivating and unique. Odesza didn’t disappoint with its choice in opening acts, either.

Chet Porter opened the show with his dance mixes, which whipped up the small group in front of the stage into a stirring mass. While it was still too early for a true dance party to begin, the music did its job of hyping up the crowd for the following acts. After a short break, Sofi Tukker brought its high-energy indie/house music, which immediately won over the audience. Sophie Hawley-Weld was born to be a performer, and Tucker Halpern was a solid foundation for the beats that kept people moving.

A live concert is an experience involving all of your senses, and EDM artists Odesza and Sofi Tukker know exactly how to satisfy that requirement for an amazing show.