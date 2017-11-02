Dyslexia Workshop on November 8

Dyslexia Santa Barbara’s ongoing outreach to school kids, adults, and families continues at 7 p.m., Wednesday, November 8, at the Faulkner Gallery (40 E. Anapamu St.) with a free workshop on creative uses of technology to help struggling readers. Guided by Jennifer Williams, a trainer in assistive technology, participants will learn about computer, tablet, and mobile applications for note-taking, spelling, digitizing worksheets, and assistance in reading, writing and math.