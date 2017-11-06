Pixelated Perspectives

Are you as sick and tired as I am of the constant complaints about Donald Trump? Just because his job approval ratings are stuck below 40 percent, so what? Just think about how much worse things could be — in fact, far worse!

For example, what if your doctor, dentist, and surgeon all had only 40 percent approval ratings and you were scheduled for back surgery a week from today? Or, how would you feel if you were planning an extended vacation and you knew the airline pilots, flight mechanics, and air traffic controllers’ approval confidence were only 40 percent?

And, what about an emergency at your house, and the paramedics, fire department, and law enforcement, just like the president, had job approvals below 40 percent? That would be frightening. Or, what if you woke up every morning and could not depend on running water, electricity, or gas to run your appliances because the utility companies could do no better than 40 percent customer approval?

So life is good. And don’t forget yourself. Most likely your boss, work colleagues, teachers, family members, and friends would give you approval ratings way higher than the president’s, so that also has to be a huge morale boost.

So lighten up all of you anti-Trump people. He’s just the President of the United States after all. But keep in mind, if the rest of the country ran like the White House, your everyday life would be a total disaster, so count your blessings. Things could be worse — far worse!