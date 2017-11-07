We’ve reached a new low in America. Not because an individual with a sick desire to be recognized runs down innocent people on a bike path. Not because senseless mass murder has become part of our daily lives. We rise above these. The low is because our president brings us lower with each of his tweet strokes.

The country that has been the Beacon of Democracy and Justice for the whole world has a leader who perpetrates and relates to the very base of ignorance. A deranged man from Mexico murders an innocent woman in San Francisco, and the leader of the greatest country in the world refers to all Mexicans as “murderers and rapists.” When a “white” man guns down and kills over 50 innocent people, our president sends his condolences but takes no action to address future prevention.

Now, just days ago, another white man desecrates a place of worship killing 27 at their most vulnerable. The “leader” of the free world sends his condolences but makes no vow of action.

Sadly, when an immigrant commits a likewise heinous act, our president calls our justice system “a disaster” and screams for the death penalty without due process.

We Americans share anger and pain as these acts are committed against our families, neighbors, and friends. We as Americans call for justice! We as Americans know that our system has within it the structure to give us justice. What we don’t need as we stand before each other and the whole world is to be represented by prejudice, ignorance, and a “lynch-mob” mentality.