Still Haven’t Voted? We’ve Got You Covered

Election Day is upon Santa Barbara, and city voters should have received their mail-in ballots by now for the citywide mayoral race, Measure C, and council seats for districts 4, 5, and 6. All ballots must be mailed and postmarked by today, or returned to the city at four drop-off centers, all of which are open today from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.: City Hall (735 Anacapa St.), First Presbyterian Church (21 E. Constance Ave.), Franklin Neighborhood Center (1136 E. Montecito St.), and Harding Elementary School (1625 Robbins St.). For those concerned about parking, the First Presbyterian Church has plenty of open parking space.

Questions? Contact the City Clerk’s Office at 564-5309.

For the Independent‘s full election coverage, including endorsements, visit independent.com/election2017.

Still aren’t sure which district you live in? Looking for directions to your nearest ballot drop-off location? Ballots are accepted at any of the red checkmarks below: